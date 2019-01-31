Surrender illegal weapons now, military tells armed groups in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Nigerian military, through the joint military spike operation in Benue State, code named Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, has directed armed youths or groups in the state to immediately surrender such illegal weapons to the military or the police without delay.

It also appealed to anyone with information about anybody who could be stockpiling arms or parading illegally acquired arms to report same to OPWS or other security agencies.

Commander of OPWS, Major-General Adeyemi Yekini, gave the directive during a peace meeting with leaders of Tiv, Jukun and Fulani ethnic groups in the state after the crisis that rocked Abinsi town in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Appealing for peace among the feuding parties, Yekini said: “I enjoin community leaders in Benue who have issues in their domains that could pose security threat or lead to violence to report such issues to the operation or other security agencies.

“I must remind you that the military is permitted to fire at the enemy under three circumstances, including self defence, while defending others and at anyone who is committing or in the process of committing arson. I advise parents to warn their wards against violence.”

He enjoined those who were displaced by crisis in any part of the state to return home, assuring them of security even as he warned against mob action against suspected cultists and other criminal elements across the state.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke including Prince Titus Adi, Mr. Timothy Ajeto, Chief Terfa Gbeka, Augustine Yahaya and Kefas Asheshi, commended the OPWS commander for the meeting and reiterated the need for peace in their various communities.