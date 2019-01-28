Support Buhari to develop N-Delta, Dokubo appeals to youths

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has appealed to youths in Niger Delta to sustain their ongoing support for President Muhammadu Buhari to bring more development to the region.

Dokobo, speaking in Abuja, when a group of Niger Delta youths paid him a solidarity visit, said Buhari meant well for the region, adding that their continuous support for the president and his administration would attract more meaningful development to the area.

Onnoghen: Buhari acted within the confines of the law – Group

He said: “We must work and support President Buhari because to transform you is not only to pay you N65,000. We should realise that this office is being supported very well by this president. He is giving us the backing for the development of the Niger Delta, we must work for him.

“If somebody gives you food, would you forget that person? If somebody changes your life or that of your brother, would you forget that person?

“I am so happy that you came here today, this is because since I took over here, this is the first time our people have come here to show me this kind of support officially, and this goes a long way. This office belongs to all of you. “