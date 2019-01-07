Super Eagles watch: Iwobi scores, Balogun, Etebo, Nwakali, Saka taste action in Europe

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi was on the score sheet for Arsenal as they defeated League 1 side Blackpool 3 – 0 on Saturday in the 3rd round of the English FA Cup.

Iwobi who was substituted in the 86th minute for another Nigeria youngster Bukayo Saka scored the third goal for the gunners in the 82nd minute after England youngster Joe Willock had scored a brace for the Londoners in the 11th and 37th minute.

Meanwhile Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was in action for 90 minutes in the 3rd round of the English FA Cup as Brighton defeated fellow English Premier League outfit Bournemouth 3 – 1 away from home on Saturday.

Nigerian striker Victor Adeboyejo was an unused substitute as his club Barnsley lost away from home in the FA Cup to premier league side Burnley in the 3rd round of the competition. Substitute Chris Wood scored the only goal of the encounter via a penalty in the 90th minute.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo played a part in Stoke City’s 1 – 1 draw in the 3rd round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The Super Eagles midfielder played all 90 minutes of the encounter at the New Meadow stadium where former England international Peter Crouch scored the equalizer for the championship side in the 78th minute after Oliver Norburn had given the home side the lead from the penalty spot in the 45th minute

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was in Porto B’s starting lineup in a 2 – 2 draw at home to Benfica B on Saturday. The Super Eagles team B star was substituted off in the 74th minute of the match for Brazilian midfielder Luizao.

Former Nigerian international Victor Moses was an unused substitute for Chelsea in their farewell match for Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas as they defeated Nottingham Forest 2 – 0 at the Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup 3rd round.