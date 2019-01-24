Super eagles star, Ahmed Musa, loses Mother

Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa’s Mother is Dead. Sarah Moses, died today, Thursday 24th of January 2019. Her Death was announced by the footballer himself on his Twitter page just moments ago.

Sharing the sad news with his followers on the Micro-blogging platform, Musa wrote he was feeling very sad. He shared; “What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum

Sarah Moses single-handedly nurtured Ahmed and her other four daughters when her husband passed on 21 years ago.

In the year 2017, she graced the unveiling of the N500 million sports fitness centre in the ancient city of Kano built by her son, where she described Musa as a philanthropist who has touched so many lives with his wealth. She said back then;

“he has been the bread winner of the family and even our extended family members. He is taking good care of all of us.”

According to her, contrary to insinuations that Ahmed Musa hailed from Jos, Plateau state, the mum said, “he is actually from Maiduguri in Borno state. I am the second wife to the late father who died when Musa was seven years old.