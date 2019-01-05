Sultan urges Muslims to search for new moon of Jimada Ula

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday, urged Muslims to start looking for the new moon of Jimada Ula 1440AH.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that on Jan. 6, which is equivalent to 29 day of Rabi’u Assani 1440AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Jimada Ula 1440AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Jimada Ula 1440AH on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The monarch further prayed to Allah help in the discharge of the religious duty by all Muslim leaders and the entire Ummah.