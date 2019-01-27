SUBEB, UNICEF, Katsina’s monarchs to reduce rate of out of school children

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Worried by the number of out of school children, the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB and United Nations International Children’s Fund, UNICEF have said that they will be engaging the services of the traditional leaders in its Enrolment Drive Campaign to reduce the number of out of school children in the state.



The SUBEB Chairman, Lawal Buhari Daura disclosed the plan while addressing a press briefing on the Enrollment Drive campaign exercise in the state.

Daura represented by the Permanent Member II, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Batsari said it is engaging the traditional leaders to add voice to the campaign and help change attitude of parents or guardians to take their wards to school.

According to him,: “Target of the Enrollment Drive campaign exercise is 1,338,436 Out Of School Children, OOSC.

“2,463 primary schools are involved in the exercise, with a total of 2,221 communities from 34 local governments.



“The primary objective of the enrollment drive is to identify Out Of School Children, OOSC especially girls and ensure they are enrolled and retained in the schools.

“Similarly, it is also aimed to change the attitude of parents/ guardians who are not willing to send their children, especially girls to school.

“At this juncture, in order to achieve the desired objectives of the campaign, we urge the traditional rulers, education secretaries, SBMCs and other community members, especially parents to ensure that every child is enrolled in primary school so that his/her right to access to education is attained and protected,” Daura said.



Similarly, UNICEF Education Officer, Saka Adebayo Ibraheem said Katsina is third after Jigawa and Kano respectively, with the highest number of out of school children in the country hence the need for the campaign to reduce the number.

On the engagement of the traditional rulers, Ibraheem said they would compliment series of interventions put in place such as the door to door campaign by the School Basic Management Committee, SBMC, Girls for Girls, G4G, He for She, H4S, School Improvement Grants, Scholarship grants among others to ensure increase in enrollment in the schools across the state.