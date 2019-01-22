Student goes to jail for stealing N1.1m

The Kasuwan Nama Upper Area Court, Jos, on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old student, Shamsudeen Suleiman, to one year imprisonment for house breaking and N1.1million theft.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, said the punishment would serve as deterrent to those who may contemplate committing crime.

Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay back N650, 000 to the complainant as restitution, adding that the court was lenient in its judgment because the convict was a first offender.

Court acquits 14 over alleged illegal ticketing in Edo

Earlier, the prosecutor, Abubakar Musa, told the court that a case of theft was reported on Dec. 19 2018, at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau Command, by one Junaidu Ibrahim.

Musa said that the convict, a resident of Nassarawa Gwon , broke into the house of the complainant and took a box containing N1.1million.

Little-known designer to lead fashion house Lanvin

On his arraignment, Suleiman pleaded guilty to the two- count charge which the prosecutor said contravened Sections 287 and 254 of the Penal Code.