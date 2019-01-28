Strike: We are still consulting – ASUU President

Three months after going on strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it is still consulting with its members over offers made by the Federal Government.

The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that they would meet with officials of the government within the week.

According to him, government had made some offers in the course of meetings with ASUU which are still being being deliberated by members.

“We are still consulting with our chapters across the country.

“There are promises that government made and we are trying to consult with the various university chapters on the options before the union.

“By the time we are fully aware on what is left of our demands from what the government is offering, then we will know what steps to take, even as negotiations with the government continues.

“For instance, we are in touch with about 20 universities that are affected, to be sure of the level of implementation.

“By the time we finish our assessment, we will now send our response back to government, concerning the level of implementation

“And depending on the outcome of our further engagements with government, we will now get back to our members,” he said.

Ogunyemi said ASUU is expected to be involved in another round of meeting with the government within the week, adding that he expects a positive outcome.

Reports have it that the university teachers have been on strike since Nov. 4, 2018 over alleged non-implementation of agreements it entered into with the federal government in 2009 and 2017.

Their demands are on better welfare package and improved teaching and learning environment, among other issues.