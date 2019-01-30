Strategic leadership reduces cost of governance, waste– Ambode, Utomi

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode stated that strategic leadership remains the key to utilisation of lean resources in order to improve the lives of the citizens and reduce waste in governance. He spoke at the opening of a two day seminar for senior civil servants tagged, “Effective strategies for re positioning and higher responsibilities,” recently in Lagos.

At the event organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions and facilitated by Messrs Novo Consult Human Resources Consultants, the governor represented by Dr Akintola Oke, Commissioner of the Ministry organising the training explained that , “ The importance of eliminating waste cannot be over-emphaised. Countless studies have shown that with good and sound processes relating to the management of time and resources, one finds that meagre resources can be extended to produce outstanding results. “

“ So there is two purpose for this training: the strategy of promoting and enhancing team work or strategic within the Lagos State Civil Service and the strategy of embracing a lean culture approach to projects and other establishments matters. “ said Ambode

For Pat Utomi, special guest at the event, training of public servants would enable them master the confidence to adapt to the demands of fourth revolution. “ We are entering the fourth industrial revolution, that artificial intelligence is basis for lots of choices to be made and feels comfortable with those kind of technologies to improve the quality of life .I think this is critical for the future and I hope that these kind of training and retraining of the public service will get them that kind of confidence to make Lagos function at the top level. “ commended Utomi

Mrs Ovo Longe, CEO, Novo Consult said the company’s facilitation of the training was in furtherance to achieving the dream of Lagos becoming a mega-smart city.