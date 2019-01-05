Stop marginalisation of Okpe people, Onome tells NDDC, DESOPADEC

The President General of Okpe Union (Worldwide), Okakuro Robert Onome, has asked the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission, DESOPADEC, to stop marrginalising the people of Okpe kingdom (Sapele and Okpe) local government areas of Delta State.

Okakuro Robert made this disclosure while presenting his address during the Delegate Annual Conference of the union in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area.

He stated that although both Sapele and Okpe local government areas are oil bearing not much is on ground to reflect their status. He advised the management of these agencies to change their ways in 2019, just as he also appealed to the oil host communities in Okpe to presurize SEPLAT to relocate her headquarters from Lagos to Sapele.

He called on Seplat to correct the present discriminatory policy that Okpe people suffer in the engagement of qualified local manpower to occupy the middle and top echelon of the oil company’s management.

He pleaded with the management of SEPLAT to include and extend its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes to the contiguous communities around the oil wells in Okpe Kingdom as this is the standard practice everywhere.

Okakuro Onome use the medium to thank His Royal Majesty Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and the entire Okpe people for their support for the union since its relocation from Lagos to Orerokpe.

The President General listed some of the achievements during the short period of two years as the inauguration of Accra-Ghana and Ughoton district branches.

He disclosed that the union is working out modalities to set aside a day known as Okpe Day where associations, communities and Okpe people will fraternise, celebrate and pay homage to the Orodje of Okpe,appealing to well meaning Okpe sons and daughters to participate actively in the development of their community.