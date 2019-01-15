Stop attacks against BEDC, 46 CSOs warn

Against the backdrop of incessant hostility mounted on its operation, electricity consumers in Edo State, especially those hiding under the cover of civil rights advocacy to foist unlawful conducts, and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, have been urged to desist from doing so or face protests.

Against the backdrop of incessant hostility mounted on the operations of the BEDC Electricity Plc in Edo state, a group with 46 allied Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), in Abuja, has threatened legal actions on those behind the attacks.

The national convener of the group, Comrade Solomon Adodo, in a statement after a media briefing in Abuja last weekend, also called on the state government to stop antagonizing the company, saying that the issue of power distribution in Edo State should not be unnecessarily politicized.

TADI said in a statement “it should be made clear that all DISCOs are firmly protected by the contract terms and conditions under, which they were issued licences and it is on record that BEDC has not in any way breached such conditions.”

The group also called on the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) and every concerned regulator to immediately come out and clear the air on the needless controversies being stirred to cripple the BEDC under its current management.

It stated further: “If we do not get appropriate feedback within seven days of this notice, we shall be left with no other option but to embark on peaceful procession to these offices for the sake of sanity in our power sector.”

TADI said that as stakeholders, the federal government has representation on the board of respective DISCOs and it is totally at its discretion to appoint whoever she deems it fit to represent her interest in the DISCOs, saying further that “it is not the DISCOs that determine who federal government appoints as her representative contrary to what some naysayers would have us believe in the case of BEDC”.