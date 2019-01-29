State of Oshodi – Apapa expressway, an embarrassment – Sanwo-Olu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos State All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the forthcoming general election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state of Oshod-Apapa Expressway is an embarrassment, saying it will be a priority of his government if elected.

The governorship candidate also assured the state workers that his government will pay the N30, 000 minimum wage among other benefits to workers and pensioners, if elected.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu spoke while addressing issues raised by labour leaders in the state at an interactive forum organized by the state chapters of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC and United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC on the aegis of Organised Labour Movement, Lagos State.

While Lagos State Chairman of NLC, Mr. Adelekun Idowu, wanted to know if the government of Sanwo-Olu would pay the N30,000 minimum, or above it, his ULC counterpart, Tokunbo Korodo sought to know how the APC governorship candidate would address the seemingly intractable Oshodi-Apapa gridlock, if elected governor.

Responding, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, recalled how as a commissioner in 2011, he made sure that the state was the first to implement the N18, 000 minimum wage, among other benefits for workers including the contributory pension scheme.

He assured that if elected, his government would not only pay N30, 000 minimum wage, but could pay higher if the situation was right, especially after due consultations with all stakeholders and examination of the finances.

According to him, everything would be done to ensure that workers’ take home “pay actually take them home and not only to the bus stop.”

On the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, he assured that it would be a top priority for his government and that all stakeholders would be brought together to find lasting solution to the menace, saying: “We have started conversation on the matter. The Minister has given us the assurance that they would push Dangote who has started works on the road to deliver as soon as possible.

These tankers and other trucks used to be somewhere, why are they now parking on the road. I am aware that the government is also constructing a park for them in the port to take them off the road. On our part, if elected, we will look for a land to push them off the road. When you said you (NUPENG) have a solution, we are ready to listen to your suggestions because our government will be a listening one.

We do not know it all. We are on campaign train and we are already having conversation with stakeholders. If we get to government we will speed up the process. It is an embarrassment and not funny at all. We are committing that we will solve Oshodi-Apapa Expressway once we get into government as soon as possible.”

He equally spoke of how to address the transportation system in the state including the road networks to make transportation easier for residents.