Stanbic IBTC offers school fees payment solutions

As schools reopen for another session, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has reassured parents and guardians of the bank’s readiness to help minimize the financial burden of paying their children/wards fees as well as maximize a stress free payment process through its e-solution offering.

The bank said it has a bouquet of educational payment solutions, which includes short term loans that are quick and easy to get, Salary Advance, SALAD, for salaried workers as well as its credit cards that parents can take advantage of at minimal cost.

Others are its international money transfer solutions for payment of school fees and allowances abroad and the digital payment options.

It added that its prepaid cards are available to load pocket money for children/wards, while the credit cards, which currently offer a 55-day interest moratorium, can be used to seamlessly pay school fees.

The school fees payment solutions, according to the bank underlines the importance it attaches to education.

Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, said a prosperous future for the family and the nation is hinged on the educational development of children and that the bank is keen to offer the needed support.