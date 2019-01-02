Stallionaire tank farm resumes operations

STALLIONIARE Nigeria Limited, whose tank farm was gutted by fire in January, 2018, has resumed business in Lagos.

A recent inspection by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) showed that the damaged facilities have been repaired.



A source in the company said it successfully scaled through the DPR’s Health, Safety and Environmental Audit, adding: “We also engaged SGS International to conduct self audit on safety management to determine the resilience of fire prevention, management and control architecture in place at the facility.”

He said: “DPR has cleared the company and certified the facility safe for business operation as the fire was well contained within the bond wall as only one tank was affected out of several.

“A reinforcement of fire management and security measures has been put in place by the company which was certified adequate by both SGS International and DPR. A multiple of successful audits was conducted by the DPR before granting clearance to the company to recommence operation.

“The SGS International report of the facility established that the facility fire prevention and management system is strong and robust enough to contain fire and as a matter of fact, this control system helped significantly to control the fire incident of January as only one tank out of several was affected. The report also confirmed that fire prevention and management equipment at the facility is very adequate with functional CCTV running day and night.

“The security management is also certified adequate by both the DPR and SGS International. The report of SGS International confirmed that internally designed HSE work program and adherence to HSE laws and regulations as defined by both local and international standards are adequate.

“The report showed that Stallionaire has well-prepared Health, Safety, and Environmental Policy, HSE Management System Manual, procedures, guidelines, and other HSE documents which clearly indicate the company HSE initiatives.”

He added: “We also commenced the construction of the burnt tank following Insurance company payment of the claim. Consequently, the insurance cover has been raised significantly.”

In a message obtained from its website, the company stated: “STALLIONAIRE is into Energy (Downstream) with active involvement in importation, distribution and selling of petroleum products. Its participation in products trading is aimed at providing clients with uninterrupted product supply at all times and providing logistics support. Stallionaire has 20 filling stations across the country both directly and through JV with former owners.

“Stallionaire does heavy importation for oil majors – TOTAL, MOBIL , ADDAX, CHEVRON , SHELL and also supplies to the rigs through direct and indirect contracts. Our Non oil major clients are AIRTELL, MTN, ETISALAT, NBC, DANGOTE, HUAWEI and other independent marketers.

“As a company, we understand the dynamics of future trading involved in petroleum products and have alliances with international traders of repute such as PETROCAM, BP, GLENCORE, AORANGI. Refining our own products is the ultimate goal of STALLIONAIRE Nigeria Limited and this is the final destination for us as we study the climate before going into the venture.”