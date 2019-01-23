Stakeholders warn against politicising amnesty programme

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have warned politicians against making a political fortune of the recently inaugurated Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Oil and Gas Basic Skills Vocational Training Centre in Ondo State.

They gave the warning in a statement signed by Mr Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant on Media to the Coordinator, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo on Wednesday in Abuja.

The stakeholders including leaders of ex-agitators, community leaders and elders of the region said that barely two days after the inauguration of the centre, some persons had made efforts to attribute credit to wrong person.

Mr Timothy Tensibe, a phase two camp leader in the amnesty programme, said it was disheartening that some persons were trying to reap where they did not sow to score cheap political gains.

“We belief that the newly inaugurated oil and gas training centre by amnesty programme at Agadagba, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State will enhance the training of thousands of beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries of the programme.’’

He also noted that the activation of the centre would fast track development in the entire Niger Delta region.

According to him, it is dubious for any individual or group to commend the government of Ondo State for keeping to promises made to former Niger-Delta agitators.

“This is because besides the fact that the Agadagba Oil and Gas Basic Skills Vocational Training Centre is not an initiative of the Ondo State government.

“It was solely funded by the Federal Government through the Presidential Amnesty Programme with a vision driven to an enviable end by Dokubo.”

The Niger Delta Progressive Forum for Elders and Community Leaders (NDPFECL), also condemned the action through its Chairman, Chief Deine Amgbaloku.

Amgbaloku described as wicked and nonsensical, attempts to politicise the gains of the amnesty programme.

“It is incumbent on all of us, individually and collectively, to give credit to whom it is due as a form of encouragement to attain greater heights,’’ he said.