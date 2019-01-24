Stakeholders task NABTEB on gap in skills acquisition certification

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY— STAKEHOLDERS yesterday lamented the yawning gap certification of skills acquisition and called on the National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) to ensure certification of artisans and skilled workers for standardisation.

They also urged government and NABTEB to ensure strengthening of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country through review of their curriculum to meet modern day technological demands and bridge the unemployment market.

The event was NABTEB skills exhibition and roundtable discussion on assessment of skills organised in collaboration with the state government where the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Board Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe said the Board was collaborating with other stakeholders to fill the gap being created as a result of technology in the 21st Century.

She said that “NABTEB has commenced assessment of thousands of learners who are being awarded skills qualifications including modular trade certificate and other qualifications under the NSQ (Nigerian Skills Qualification) framework. NABTEB is determined to create a critical mass of trained assessors and verifiers to accommodate increasing demands for this qualification. I urge training institutions to train internal assessors and invite NABTEB to come and inspect their facilities for subsequent assessment and certification”

On his part, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu who was represented by the Director Science and Technology in the Ministry, Mrs Olubola Adedigba said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari recognises the fact that TVET remained the bedrock for sustainable technological and socio-economic development of any nation and that led to the ministry in collaboration with other stakeholders facilitated the “institutionalisation of a six level National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) in Nigeria”

The state governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Employment and Cooperatives, Barrister Emmanuel Usoh said the state government is reviving technical education in the state with the rehabilitating of all technical schools in the state.

He lamented that the state government discovered about 700 skills acquisition centres “most of them built for political reasons by politicians, locked up and never opened for apprenticeship. The state government want to activate many of these centres and NABTEB should be available to certify those that will pass though these centres by conductng necessary examinations for them so that they can practice their trade anywhere in the world”