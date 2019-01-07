Southeast PDP is united, working like a family, Peter Obi assures

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has assured that the party in the South East is United and working like a family to ensure victory in next month’s general elections.

Mr Peter Obi gave this assurance on Sunday, during the Inter-denominational church service and reception organized in his honour, by the Atiku/Obi campaign organization, to pray for hitchfree campaigns in the area.

He declared that all critical stakeholders in the South East zonal chapter of the party are resolute and committed, more than ever, to commence the electoral contest as one United family.

The PDP presidential running mate, further stated that his vision for the country was to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in restoring sanity, accountability and economic emancipation for Nigerians. “we want to build a better Nigeria, we want to start providing jobs for our youths, to build a better future for our children. I want to join Atiku to change Nigeria, and make Nigeria to start working again”.

Earlier in a sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Awka diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Alexander Ibezim asked Nigerians not to despair in the face of the current challenges confronting the nation, but to join hands in fervent prayers for God to direct those in positions of authority and enable citizens to choose rightly, the candidates that they would vote in the next general elections.

According to Bishop Ibezim, “the situation of our country calls for fervent prayers. Prayer is the force that moves the invisible hand of God into action.”

Quoting the scripture, the Bishop said” if people who are called by my name would humble themselves and pray, turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sins, and heal their Land”.

The Anglican Bishop appealed to all Nigerians to participate effectively in the 2019 polls, while appealing to politicians who would eventually win the contests to be magnanimous in victory by appointing people of integrity across party lines, to help in the task of Nation-building.

The chairman of PDP presidential campaign organization in the state, Mr Oseloka Obaze explained that the inter-denominational service was a prelude to the campaign flag off, aimed at committing the party’s activities into the hand of God.

Mr Obaze, who is a former gubernatorial candidate of PDP in the state said, “since independence, this nation has never been offered such a rare combination of quality leadership and experienced personalities, as we now have in Atiku and Obi joint ticket. Great opportunity beckons, to get Nigeria working again, so we can rescue Nigeria from the impending doom.”

Also, the spokesman of the presidential campaign organization in the state, Mr John Okoli-Akirika expressed satisfaction over the level of acceptance which the Atiku/Obi ticket is enjoying across the country, and called on political leaders from the South East zone to beef up support, in order to ensure landslide victory at the poll.

In an interview, the PDP candidate for Awka South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Chief Vin Emeka Igwe disclosed that all the PDP candidates have strategized on how to carry out massive campaigns and mobilize voters from the grassroots. He maintained that Anambra State remained a PDP State since the inception of this 4th Republic.

Members of other political parties who decamped to PDP and declared support for the Atiku/Obi ticket include former governorship candidates like Mr Godwin Ezemo of PPA, Mr Hygers Igwebuike of APGA, Mr Yul Edochie of YPP, as well as a former factional chairman of the ruling party in the state APGA, Chief Azubuike Iloh.