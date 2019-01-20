South South supporting Buhari’s re-election, says Tamuno

Mr. Tamuno George, a prominent Niger Delta youth leader and strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has said majority of the people and voters in South South are supporting the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tamuno, who spoke yesterday in Warri, Delta State, expressed confidence that the South South region will vote enmass for President Buhari to enable the region demands for adequate representation and benefits in the next government.

He commended Senator Godswill Akpabio and Dr. Ebikabonwei Victor Ben (aka Gen Boyloaf) who had volunteered to mobilize and sensitizing the people of Niger Delta, changing the narratives in the creeks and communities in the region.

“ Despite the fact that South South did not vote for President Buhari in 2015, the President has shown more commitment to the development of the region. President Buhari has completed the Itakpe-Aladja railway, dredging of Escravos to open up the Warri Port, Nigerian Maritime University, Okerekoko, reconstruction of Port Harcourt International Airport, sustenance of the Amnesty programme among others”.

He said: “The people of South South now understand and have clearly seen Buhari’s genuine commitment and good plans for the development of the region, and that is why the people of the region would cast their votes for President Buhari at the presidential election on February 16″.

Tamuno further noted that with the overwhelming outcome of the Presidential and Delta State Campaign flag off in Warri Township Stadium, it is an indication that President Buhari is sure of victory, adding that after the election the region will put forward competent and patriotic leaders to work with President Buhari to move the region forward.