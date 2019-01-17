South-South Leaders hail Arenyeka at 53

Leaders of the South-South geo-political zone on Wednesday extolled the virtues of the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State chapter, Barrister Ada Val Arenyeka, commending him for playing significant roles in the development of the Niger Delta region.

“Barrister Val Arenyeka remains an outstanding leader in Nigeria” the leaders said.

In a congratulatory message to the PDP Deputy Chairman on the occasion of his 53rd birthday, the leaders described Arenyeka’s life as one of huge professional and political accomplishments.

“Barrister Val Arenyeka is an epitome of selfless service to Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta region”

Signed by the Chairman, South-South Political Leaders Forum, Chief John Harry, the leaders commended Arenyeka for demonstrating exemplary leadership, living above board and for serving as a source of strength and inspiration for many within and outside the South-South zone.

They also praised the PDP chieftain for his dynamic leadership, quality of his thought and respect for different opinions.

Specifically, the leaders commended the party chair and former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) commissioner for a number of projects in the Niger Delta region particularly the ongoing Koko-Oghoye Escravos Road project, solar electricity and water projects in many communities and empowerment of women and youths.

The leaders while wishing Arenyeka good health, long life, happiness and God’s protection thanked him for providing purposeful leadership, displaying an uncommon zeal about growing Delta State and promoting the interest of the Itsekiri Nation.