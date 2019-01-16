Some reported cases of rape in Kano untrue, says lawyer

The chairperson of Melary Legal Advocacy and Human Right Initiative, Hussaina Ibrahim says some of the rape cases reported in Kano state are untrue.

February polls are about the future of Nigeria – Obi

She disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano while briefing newsmen shortly after a Public hearing on the amendment of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017, organised by Kano State House of Assembly.

According to her, “I spent many years rendering free legal service to non-privileged ones, more especially rape victims, but at the end, I will come to realise it was only framed.”

She added that such cases occurred when some members have personal grudges with others and choose to frame them just to tarnish their image.

“Apart from redeeming the right of the victims, there is legal and moral obligation to protect the right of the suspects to investigate the authenticity of the rape accusation,” she pointed out.

SHe added that, the memorandum and observations contributed from various legal perspectives during the public hearing will help maximally towards solving the anomalies embedded in the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in Kano.

Also, Assistant Controller of Prison, Kano State, Ahusa Aliyu, said 65 per cent of Kano prisons’ inmates are awaiting trials.

He asserted that the prisons in the state were built to a capacity of 2128 inmates, but lamented that under the facade of delay of justice dispensation, the prisons are now accommodating over 4248 inmates.

“70 per cent of the inmates, committed capital offences, which need an urgent intervention for the authorities concerned to do the needful towards reducing the figures to the barest minimum,” he suggested.

Earlier, the House Leader, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi who chaired the event, said the amendment of the law was sent by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for domestication. (NAN)