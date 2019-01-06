Solidarity concert for Okowa in Agbor

A solidarity concert by some Nigerian celebrity entertainers was held in Agbor town, Delta State, to solicit support for the re-election bid of the Delta State governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The event which was held on Sunday December 30, 2018 at Agbor, the home town of the governor attracted massive crowd and fans of the celebrities who not only had a groovy night but also pledged their support for Gov. Okowa. Top celebrities that performed include Harry Song, De Don and other upcoming acts.

The organiser of the show, Ogus Baba in a statement said; “This is an all important show because it is music meets politics. The event recorded a large turn out of attendance which signal acceptance of the Okowa candidacy and appreciation for the entertainers who came out in one accord to use there impressive followership to draw attention to the giant developmental strides of the State.

“The impressive success of the first edition of ‘The Okowa Again Concert,’ will therefore be replicated in other part of the State, like Ughelli, Warri, Kwale, Patani, Ozoro, Sapele, Abraka, Asaba. with more entertainers joining the frey to play their part as the campaign for 2019 thickens,” says Ogus Baba.