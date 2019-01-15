Soldiers’ valour, sacrifice makes a nation – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai says the valour and sacrifice of soldiers makes a nation.

In a message on Wednesday to honour the fallen heroes on the occasion of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Buratai said only heroes become soldiers.

“Every man is born a hero. It takes a hero to be a soldier.

“The Soldier Heroes live forever. Their memories never die. Their valour and sacrifice make a nation.

“I commemorate the amazing selflessness of our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price to ensure that our country remains indivisible,” he said.

Buratai saluted the courage and appreciated both retired and serving members of the Nigerian army for their commitment and loyalty.

“To the families of our departed colleagues, our love, thoughts and prayers are always with you.

“To the good people of Nigeria, I say thank you for your support and goodwill. May God bless our Armed Forces and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”