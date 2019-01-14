Soldiers avert farmers, herders clash in Anambra

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—Soldiers on Operation Python Dance III have averted a clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Anambra State, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, has said.

The Army said it also arrested a notorious car snatcher in Umuahia, Abia State and intercepted a truck load of illegally bunkered oil along Shell pipeline at Obitti in Ohaji Egbema general area of Imo State.

A statement signed yesterday by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said that the clash led to the death of a herder at Anam area of the state.

Anam was in the news last week following the kidnap of two priests of the Catholic Church who said that the were kept in a farm located in a thick forest for four days before they were released to one of their superiors who travelled from Enugu to Anambra to receive them.

The statement titled “Update on Exercise Egwueke Eke III (Python Dance III) in Southeast Geopolitical Zone,” read: “With the successful flag off of Exercise Egwu Eke III in the South East geo political zone, in line with the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai’s directive penultimate Sunday, all formations and units under 82 Division Nigerian Army commenced activities in the areas of robust patrols, snap checkpoints, rescue missions and cordon and search among others, where necessary.

“Consequently, Troops of Sector 5 in 302 Artillery General Support Regiment, Onitsha in conjunction with other security agencies, based on intelligence, have averted a bloody clash between farmers and herdsmen in Anam area of Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State on January 7, 2019.

“The incident led to the death of one herder before the arrival of security agencies. At the moment, the situation has been normalised with the combined efforts of the agencies and political leadership of the state,”