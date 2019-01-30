Soldiers avert farmers/ herders clash, arrest IPOB members for disrupting church service in Abia

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu – Soldiers on Operation Python Dance 111 (Egwueke 111) have averted a clash between herdsmen and the people of Ndi Okere in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.



The soldiers also arrested five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for allegedly disrupting a church service at Ariara, in Aba, Abia State, just as they rescued two kidnapped lawyers at Ubakala Junction, Owerrinta General Area of Aba.

These were contained in a statement entitled, “Update on Exercise Egwu Eke 111 in the South East geopolitical zone,” signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col Sagir Musa, yesterday.

Musa stated that the suspected IPOB members disrupted service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Abayi in Ariara area of Aba, last Sunday and ordered the parish priest out of the church, causing commotion in the process.

The statement reads, “Between the 20th to 27th of January, 2019, the following are the major occurences or gains of Exercise EGWU EKE 111 in the South East geopolitical zone;

RESCUE OF TWO KIDNAP VICTIMS

“Based on a distressed call that alerted troops of a kidnap incident at Ubakala junction along Owerrinta general area of Abia State, troops of Sector 2, Sub sector Charlie successfully cordoned and searched the area. “Consequently, the kidnappers abondoned their victims – barrister Loveth Nonye Ofoegbu and barrister Kaodi Onuaha. The rescued persons have been handed over to the Nigerian Police Abia State Command for further action.

RAID OF ARMED ROBBERY SYNDICATE/HIDEOUT

“FOllowing credible information, troops of Sector 2, Sub Sector Alfa, at about 0230 hours on Thursday 24th January 2019 raided a hideout of suspected armed robbers in Ahaba, Imenyi community of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State. A suspect Mr Chidebere Orji was arrested while others are at large.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the gang members are behind the robbery of Mr and Mrs Kelechi Orji at their residence in Ahaba Imenyi community where they carted away Four Million Naira. Items recovered from their residence include a locally made pistol, two unexploded cartridges and 2 x cellphone handsets. Suspect and the items will be handed over to the Abia State Police Command for possible prosecution.

COMMUNAL CLASH AVERTED IN UMUNNEOCHI LGA, ABIA STATE

“Communal conflict between Azoruike autonomous community and Amanator autonomous community of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State was averted by troops of Sector 2, Sub sector Alfa in 14 Brigade Area of Responsibility in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Abia State command. The incident happened on the 27th of January 2019, and has led to the destruction of few houses, card and motorcycles.

“Inorder to ensure a lasting peace, security agencies led by the Nigerian police, convened a peace meeting with the traditional rulers(Ezes, youth leaders and presidents general of the communities in order to forestall future occurrence. Normalcy has since been restored in the two communities.



ARREST OF PROSCRIBED IPOB MEMBERS THAT DISRUPTED ST MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH SERVICE AT ABAYI ARIARIA IN ABA

“Based on a distressed call of likely crisis occasioned by some members of proscribed IPOB who forced their way into St Mary Catholic Church Parish Abayi Ariaria in Aba axis at about 1330 hours on Sunday, the 27th of January 2019, troops of Sub sector Bravo in conjunction with the personnel of Nigerian police, Abia State Command moved to the area and effectively salvaged the situation.

“At the scene, it was reported that IPOB members were shouting no elections in Biafra land and also attempted to beat the postor Reverend Father Nathaniel Oyedike. A vehicle and some chairs were reportedly damaged in/within the church premises.

“Consequently, five persons were arrested and a check point has been established at Ariaria to monitor the situation. The area is calm and routine activities are smoothly being conducted.

FARMERS – HERDERS CLASH AVERTED IN UZUABAM COMMUNITY IN OHAFIA LGA ABIA STATE

“Troops on the Exercise, on routine mobile patrol at Uzuabam axis were alerted of farmers-herders clash at Ndi Okereke community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, where some herdsmen were alleged to have allowed a flock of cows to destroy some farm crops. The incident led to the killing of five cows.

“Consequently, the area commander of Ohafia police Division and his team, Personal Assistant to Abia State Governor on Mobilization Mr Chukwuma Ndika conveyed a peace meeting at the community hall between the two factions with the view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis. Situation has been normalised at the moment.

GENERAL SECURITY SITUATION IN THE ZONE

“At the moment, the security situation in the zone is relatively peaceful. Routine patrols, targeted raids, snap checkpoints and proactive intelligence activities are ongoing. All these plus the efforts of other security agencies and leaders of the area have helped to make the South East Zone one of the most peaceful and secured part of Nigeria.”