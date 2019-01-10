Soldier killed, others wounded as troops battle Boko Haram in Baga

.. Troops kill many terrorists,says army

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Islamic State of West Africa Province,ISWAP, affiliate of Boko Haram, killed a senior army officer engaged in Operation Lafiya Dole. The officer was killed during a clearance operations carried out by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole,the Nigerian Army said, Thursday.

Also,one soldier was killed just as five others sustained injuries during the raid carried out by the troops to clear Zare, Gudumbali, Kukawa and areas of the state of the terrorists.



But the Nigerian Army, which disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said the troops made a significant inroad in the fight against the terrorism in the country as they killed several terrorists without resistance from the latter.

Usman, who did not state when it happened, said the remains of the two fallen heroes and the wounded have since been evacuated

“The injured soldiers are in stable condition and receiving medical attention. The troops are now busy consolidating and clearing vestiges of the terrorists within the northern Borno State axis with special emphasis on the Lake Chad region,”he said in the statement.

“The Special Forces attained these great strides in close operational synergy with Air Task Force of the Nigerian Air Force who gave Intelligence and close air support by bombarding the ISWAP terrorists. The outstanding and dare devil exploits of the NAF’s pilots gave more courage and fire power to the troops. Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Special Forces were not left out of this gallant efforts,”it explained.

