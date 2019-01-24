Simi releases new single ‘Ayo’

Ace Nigeria singer and celebrity, Simisola Ogunleye, aka, Simi has released a new single of the audio to her new song “Ayo.”

It wasn’t easy playing President in ‘If I am President’ —Ayo Ayoola

The audio of the song which was produced by legendary Beatz talks about the singer’s expression of joy forever and request for better things to come.

The new song ‘Ayo’ in Yoruba dialect, which translates to ’Joy’ was the singer ‘s first solo single for the new year after her joint single with her reported husband and singer, Adekunle Gold.

The music star’s song expressed thankfulness to God and looking forward for good things and greater expectations to her new song and marriage.

The afro-alternative song contained lyrics of her speaking of the joy and God’s blessing for her and her entire household this year.

Simi recently got married to renowned singer Adekunle Gold. She was a gospel singer before she released her debut in 2008 titled ‘Ogaju.’

The singer’s career came into limelight in 2014 after she released ‘Tiff,’ a song which was nominated in two categories at ‘The Headies 2015’ and further brought her to mainstream recognition.(NAN)