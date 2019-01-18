Silva sends title warning to Liverpool

Bernardo Silva has warned Liverpool that Manchester City are approaching full strength as they maintain pressure on the Premier League leaders.

Defending champions City comfortably beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad on Monday night to move back within four points of Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side have recovered from losing three of their seven league games in December to record back-to-back victories in the new year, including a crucial 2-1 win over their title rivals.