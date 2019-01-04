Siasia, 29 Others for Ambode Soccer Clinic for School Kids

Over 1,000 school boys and girls aged between 13 and 17 years old are to benefit from the three-day soccer clinic put together by organizers of The Match, aimed at celebrating the achievements of Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in sports.

According to a member of the organizing committee, Waidi Akanni, the soccer clinic scheduled to take place at the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island will hold between January 28 and February 1.

“ The idea behind the soccer clinic is to impact basic knowledge of football to the teenagers in other to help them develop the right skills,” observed the former Super Eagles player.

He listed some of the ex internationals who are now coaches to be involved in the coaching clinic to include former Super Eagles Head Coach Samson Siasia and 29 others.

“Samson (Siasia) is leading other top coaches in the country to the coaching clinic where the basic knowledge of football will be taught. It is one of the Programmes that we have lined up ahead of the African Legends versus Nigeria All Stars to take place in March,” Akanni further stressed yesterday.

To get involved in the football clinic, Akanni said interested kids or parents only need to visit The Match for Ambode website at: www.matchforambode.com to register for the event.

He listed some of the sponsors and partners of the event to include; Access Bank, Sifax, LIRS, amongst others.

Former World Footballer of the Year (1995) and now Liberian President, George Opong Weah, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba and several others will file out against their Nigerian counterparts including Nwankwo Kanu, Julius Aghahowa, Osaze Odemwingie, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Odion Ighalo, etc.