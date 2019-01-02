Ship loses 270 containers, some with hazardous goods, in North Sea

Up to 270 containers at least one transporting dangerous materials fell off a cargo ship in a storm on its way from Belgium to Germany, the German Maritime Emergencies Command said.

The ship was heading from Antwerp to Bremerhaven in the North Sea.

The shipping company corrected the operation team’s initial estimate of 30 containers falling overboard, the command said on Wednesday.

At least one container that went overboard contained hazardous materials.

According to the Dutch coastguard, at least three containers contained peroxides, chemical compounds which can be dangerous in high concentrations.

The container ship, the MSC Zoe, is one of the largest container ships in the world and can transport roughly 19,000 containers.

Thus far, 21 containers have washed up on the Dutch islands of Vlieland, Terschelling and Ameland, the Dutch coastguard said.