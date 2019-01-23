Shakaramartng, Nigeria’s no 1 online shopping mart debuts

Shakaramart.ng, an online shopping mart for sales, promotion and marketing of local products and contents (Made in Nigeria) has made its entrance into the Nigerian market.

According to the owners, Mewo Concepts Limited, Shakaramart.ng was launched in December 2018 ‘’with the vision to provide an online service that is safe, convenient, and easy to use.

‘’Our mission is to promote Nigerian brands, create an exclusive market for all to benefit from the large Nigerian market and to promote the made in Nigeria market and brand.

‘’Shakaramart.ng connects local entrepreneurs, service providers & manufacturing companies with the large Nigerian customer base offering products that includes clothings, footwears, bags, fashion accessories, furniture, food and beverages, health and beauty, books, arts and craft, services and much more.

‘’Shakaramart.ng strives to position itself as a strategic partner between local producers of Nigerian content, services providers and other online businesses that the Nigerian market looks out for. The parent company, Mewo Concepts Limited is a member of the local Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The company looks forward to going into partnership with key players in the private sector, particularly e-commerce to promote the campaign for patronage of Made in Nigeria goods.

‘’The website is easy to use as sellers and Buyers can easily set up accounts on the site, upload or buy products with secured payment options and delivery arrangement.’’