Shagari helped to build North’s alliance with South-South – Dickson

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Governor Serikae Dickson of Bayelsa State has mourned the late President Shehu Shagari as one of the architects of the constructive political relationship between the South-South and the North.



Speaking when he led a delegation of Ijaw leaders on a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Dickson said President Shagari would be remembered for his uncommon capacity, inclusiveness and the bridges he built with the South-South people.

A statement by Dickson’s Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as saying that it had become necessary for the productive alliance between the North and the Ijaw who are indigenous to the six coastal states òf Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Ondo to be reworked in order to sustain its mutual benefits.

‘We in the Ijaw nation can still point at legacies, left behind by the administration of our late leader and father, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, which are products of this historic, productive alliance.

“Roads that needed to be built were built, bridges that others did not want to understand the need to build were constructed, appointments that were needed to be made to deserving sons and daughters were made.

“In the old Rivers State, we had a Minister òf Finance, a Minister òf Works in his administration. We had GMD NNPC, we had so many things, everything we needed.

“The Ijaw nation is by this visit reminding the leadership of the North of our historic alliance which has served our nation, our people and the need for us to go back to it, renew it, deepen it, and rework it so that never again do we have a situation, where we have Ijaw sons and daughters thrown out of offices.

“Never again do we have a situation where you have development abandoned in Ijaw nation, in this great country that our people have made great sacrifices to build, a nation that we are making great sacrifices for, never again are we left out where there are key decisions are to be made.”

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state said that the APC lacked the capacity to actualize the nation’s desire for greatness.

He called on the electorate to vote only for leaders with the requisite capacity to govern and the desire to promote the welfare of the people.

“Nigeria must work again, despite the fact that those who are there today, probably never understand and share the dynamics of Nigeria of today.

“They don’t understand and not ready to practice what we called inclusivity in governance.

“As President of Nigeria, I believe you need to bring everybody together and worked together as a nation.

“By the grace of God, our party shall returns to power in February, 2019 to restore hope for the country.”

The delegation included HRM King Alfred Diette-Spiff, HRM King Luke, King Uwaba, Former Minister òf Aviation, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas, AVM Larry Koiyan, the President òf the Ijaw National Congress, Professor Joseph Ayenka, the Chairman, Bayelsa Council òf Elders, Chief Francis Kpakula, Former Director General òf the Department òf State Services, Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, Former Minister òf Police Affairs, Mr. Broderick Bozimo, and Former Permanent Secretary Ministry òf Power, Ambassador God knows Igali.

The delegation earlier visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Shagari family where they were received by the eldest son, Alhaji Bala Shagari.

The Sultan while thanking the delegation when he received them in his palace also used the opportunity to also condole with Governor Dickson, on the death of his mother, Ma Goldcoast Dickson.