Seyi Law reveals enemies 

On 5:47 pm

By Adetutu Adesoji

Popular comedian and actor, Seyi Law has revealed on Instagram, his greatest enemies. Although he did not drop names, the joke merchant in a lengthy post said his foes are those who he trusts the most. 

“Those who I have trusted the most have been my greatest enemies, always talking without being asked or succumbing to lies about me, but as I leave them behind, God always opens a new chapter that celebrates His grace and glory in my life that they always wished they were a part of,” he wrote.

