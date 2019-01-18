Seyi Law reveals enemies 

By Adetutu Adesoji

Popular comedian and actor, Seyi Law has revealed on Instagram, his greatest enemies. Although he did not drop names, the joke merchant in a lengthy post said his foes are those who he trusts the most.

“Those who I have trusted the most have been my greatest enemies, always talking without being asked or succumbing to lies about me, but as I leave them behind, God always opens a new chapter that celebrates His grace and glory in my life that they always wished they were a part of,” he wrote.

U.S exposes greatest resource of Nigeria