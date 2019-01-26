Seye Morakinyo exhibits 30 paintings in Sensation-(al)

Stories by Osa Mbonu, Arts Editor

Alexis Galleries’ first solo exhibition of the year opens on Saturday, February 2 and runs till February 12, 2019. It will feature a contemporary Nigerian artist, Seye Morakinyo. The exhibition, titled “Sensation-(al)” will showcase 30 paintings and mixed media.

Founder and Director of Alexis Galleries, Mrs. Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, said in this exhibition, Morakinyo explores fabric on canvas, a medium which he launched in 2018. “Sensation-(al) allows us to experience this artist’s inner thoughts and feelings in detailed forms through fabric on canvas. With over fifteen years of practice, Morakinyo has evolved. He is famous for his liner works. He has also been consistent in the art scenery which is why we deem it fit to give him his first solo exhibition at Alexis Galleries.”

Morakinyo’s inspiration comes from observing daily life activities within his environment, especially Lagos where he is based. He is a perfectionist and one who is not stuck with style or media. His pieces for this exhibition reflect the intimacy of the subject matters he addresses, the mundane objects he encountered everyday and associations of deeply ingrained memories and constructed ideals.

“The exhibition is born out of a joint exhibition I had with Chukz Okonkwo in 2018, titled “Wooden Cloth,” Seye said. “Sensation-(al) talks about the impressive and captivating effect of both fabrics and colors. I intended to create excitement for viewers. I have been an impressionist, painting every mundane theme ranging from the crowd to the solitary. But now, doing more of figurative and particularization. My linear work speaks volumes. The mix media work expresses language of both divisionism and impressionism. It pronounces colors in its original mixture through the fabrics assemblage, thereby creating a captivating blend.

“My artistic journey at Alexis Galleries was not an error, but rather divine,” the artist continued. “The gallery has been up and doing in art business. Since 2014 I have seen their credible contribution to enhance the standard of art. Check out the certified authenticity of artwork documentation. Their understanding of the trade (art) and the trader (artist) is given room for convenience on both sides. I have been exhibiting with Alexis Galleries since 2014. I participated in their yearly FATE exhibition, which I enjoys freedom of expression without bastardizing the ethics. They do have support programmes for artists of various classes. They celebrate the masters, strengthen the established, and encourage the upcoming,” said the artist.

Bioseye Morakinyo was born on the 20 January 1979 in his home town, Igbo-Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria. He had his primary and secondary education from 1983 to 1996. In 2001 he went to Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, for a formal training. While there, he came under the tutelage of artists like Emmanuel Ikoro, Kent Onah, Simeon Atekhame, Odidisi, etc. In 2002, he got his OND. After a year of studio training with renowned artist, Duke Asidere in Lagos, he returned to school for his HDN and graduated in 2005. He was admitted for a residence programme in 2007 at Aina Onabolu Studio of National Gallery of Art (NGA), Nigeria and had a group show titled IMPACT, consisting of 18 artists under the jury of renowned artist, Abiodun Olaku. At the end of the two-year residency, he found his way into the Lagos Coastal Art Market. He enjoyed steady patronage at Terra Kulture due to the consultancy engagement with GTBank on artwork collection.

