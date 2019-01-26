Several vehicles burnt, driver roasted to death as tanker catches fire

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

AN early morning fire yesterday involving a Tanker laden with diesel and an Audi car, loaded with bags of rice caught fire along the Lagos-Benin express way where the driver of the tanker was burnt to death. Two other victims have also been hospitalised as a result of the accident. The tanker in a bid to avert a collision hit the road divider and tumbled across to the other lane where the Audi was hit.

The accident which happened opposite the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) caused heavy traffic and increase in transportation fare within the affected areas as commuters who were before now paying N100 from New Benin to Ugbowo were made to pay N150.

The Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu who visited the scene of the accident cautioned drivers to always abide by traffic rules.

“The first thing to do is to get the truck out of this place and check the level of damage this accident has caused and from there we follow it up as a government. I think the lesson from this is for us all, who are drivers to always abide by traffic regulation.

“From what I have been told here, somebody was driving against traffic which caused the accident. We should maintain our lanes and the immediate thing we have to do here now, is to first evacuate and check the essence of damage and the government will take it from there”, he said. He called for more public enlightenment for road users to reduce the level of carnage on our roads.

“I think we need a lot of public enlightenment programmes to educate our commuters on how to obey traffic rules and also stop moving against traffic because that is what I was told caused this accident”, he said.

Shaibu further expressed optimism that the rail programme of the federal government when completed, will help de-congest our roads from heavy duty vehicles plying our roads.

“And I think another thing is as a government, as much as possible, we need to decongest our roads from heavy duty trucks like this and I think the rail programme of the federal government is in the right direction and should be expedited so that we can reduce the numbers of haulage trucks on our roads”, he noted.