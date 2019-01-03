Senior citizens kick as Chinese coy demolishes Nigeria Railway quarters

By Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS—THE National Association of Nigerian Railway Senior Citizens, NANRSC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the rescue of the association due to the ongoing demolition of its quarters by the Management of the Nigerian Railway in connection with the China Civil Engineering Corporation.

Speaking with Vanguard in Lagos after a briefing, National Chairman of NANRSC, Comrade Leshi Emmanuel sought urgent intervention by the President Buhari-led administration in the matter.

He said: “Senior citizens of the Nigerian railway are deeply vexed that despite court orders, NRC management has been trespassing into the premises of the railway quarters, harassing occupants with threats of eviction and demolition rather than obey the existing judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. We have written several letters to appropriate authorities including President Muhammadu Buhari to come to our rescue but all to no avail.

“The Railway Management and the Ministry of Transportation have decided to hand over the Nigerian Railway quarters to the Peoples Republic of China without recourse to laws of the land smacks of impunity and contempt of court.”

Leshi called on the Presidency to quickly intervene, saying: “We call on President Buhari, you have written your name in gold by restoring the lives of thousands of Nigerian Airways staff whose services were severed without their benefits after over 13 years of loss of human dignity. You settled thousands of police officers who were dismissed for participating in the civil war. We demand that Nigeria Railway Corporation comply with the court judgement of Wednesday, 6th January, 2016.”