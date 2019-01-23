Senate confirms Tukur as NIFU pioneer Director

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Modibbo Tukur as the pioneer Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

This followed a presentation of report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes by its Chairman, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, at plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki dated Jan. 7, nominated Tukur as the director of the NFIU.

The request for confirmation was in accordance with Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki congratulated Tukur on his appointment.

Saraki, however, urged him to remain neutral in his duties, as well as ensure professionalism at all times.

He said, “we moved for the independence of the NFIU which will help in the fight against corruption. I thank you all who participated in the creation of this unit.

“As has been said by some of our colleagues, this is a very important unit.

“We must ensure the neutrality, professionalism & independence of this unit because whatever it does reflects on the country in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He urged the director to do the country proud in the discharge of his duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Senate had on March 7, 2018, passed the NFIU Bill,which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NFIU was under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before the bill for its independence was assented to on July 11, 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.