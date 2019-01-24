Senate adjourns plenary till after presidential poll, fails to consider Budget 2019

The senate adjourned plenary on Thursday without considering the 2019 budget.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, who presided over the legislative chamber, adjourned plenary till February 19, three days after the presidential and national assembly elections.

He told his colleagues that they had exceeded the time of sitting going by their rules.

“Dear distinguished colleagues, in view of the fact that it is after 2pm, we cannot proceed any further so we have to adjourn accordingly,” he said.

“The senate hereby adjourns to Tuesday, the 19th day of February, 2019 at 10am prompt.”

The recess is coming only two weeks after the national assembly resumed from the Christmas break.

The lawmakers had passed a bill seeking to increase the minimum wage to 27,000 for second reading.

The senate passed it for second reading after a letter by President Muhammadu Buhari was read by Ekweremadu for the consideration of the lawmakers.