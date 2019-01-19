Sen. Akume begs Benue people for Gov. Ortom’s failure in governance

Sen. George Akume, on Saturday appealed to Benue people to forgive him for supporting the emergence of Gov. Samuel Ortom in 2015.

Akume, who knelt down at the IBB square, where the state APC governorship candidate, Mr Emmanuel Jime, officially launched his election campaign, said he was sorry for his action.

He regretted that the choice of Ortom had caused much pain to the people.

“The man is simply an opportunist,” he said.

The Benue North Central Senatorial candidate, who is also the APC Vice Chairman (North) and a member of President Buhari’s Campaign Council, regretted that the governor had not been helping matters.

He, therefore, urged them to vote him and all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out in the forthcoming poll.

“Jime does not need introduction because of his antecedents and I appeal to the electorate to vote for him and Buhari.

Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Audu Ogbeh, assured of more jobs in the state if Jime is elected as the Governor of the state.

“lf you have no job you have no future, you can’t even get married; please join me as we commence preparation for the sent-forth party of Ortom that will take place on May 29, 2019,″ he said.

Ogbeh said nothing meaningful had taken place in this state in the last three years.

“Benue still remains one of the highest producers of rice in Nigeria in spite of the state government negligence of the sector,” he said.

He, therefore, urged them to vote out the governor and reject all other candidates of the PDP at the poll.

“You should vote massively for Buhari for a better future,” he said.

NAN reports that hawkers made brisk business at the venue of the campaign as buyers rushed for items.

Some of the items include brooms, sachets of pure water, fast food and party souvenirs.(NAN)