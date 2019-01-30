Seme generates N9.2b, made 1,119 seizures in 2018

The Seme Border Command Area Controller, Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, has disclosed that the command generated a total of N6.3 billion revenue in 2018. This represents about 76% of the revenue target given to the Command.

The Command made a total of 1,119 seizures in its aggressive anti-smuggling drive and offensives on non-compliant importers. The seizures have Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.4 billion.

A statement received by Vanguard Maritime Report from the Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Saidu Abdullahi, gave the breakdown of the seizures to include 37,568 bags of 50kg foreign rice; 1,072 of 50litres Jerry Cans of vegetable oil; 169 vehicles; 1,570 bags of 50kg sugar; 10,439 items of general merchandise and 2,300 Cartons of Poultry Products.

Others include used tyres, petroleum products and 119 parcels of hard drugs; that has been handed over to NDLEA; bringing the grand total for both seizures and revenue is N9, 247,809,065.98.

In export, the Command recorded a total non-oil export worth N14.6 billion 2018, with a total NESS payment of N73 million. They include 2, 744 of ETLS (Ecowas Trade Liberalization Scheme) trucks with a revenue figure of N88.1 million from 1% CISS (Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme) ; a total of 1,078 baggage vehicles undertaken under Lasse Passe, which fetched about N569 million under baggage assessment and done through e-payment.