SECURITY: Okowa calls for sharing of information among security agencies

… As Nigerian Army Iiaugurates 63 Brigade in Asaba

THE 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army was inaugurated on Thursday in Asaba with Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa stating that sharing of information among security agencies is very vital to addressing security challenges in the country.

The governor who spoke at the inaguration ceremony, observed that the country will be more secured when proactive measures are taken with the aid of timely sharing of information by security agencies.

He said, “I congratulate the Nigerian Army for setting up the 63 Brigade; Delta State is a peaceful state, but, we welcome actions that will consolidate on the existing peace.”

“Sharing of information among security agencies will have a lot of impact on checking security challenges in the country; security agencies have done a lot for us to have peace and secure oil facilities in our state, but, I must appreciate the roles played by our traditional rulers and stakeholders who also, assisted us in achieving peace,” Governor Okowa said.

He continued, “with the coming of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, we will have more men to secure our state, we will continue to assist in whatever ways we can for you to carry out your functions,”

The Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai represented by the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham said the establishment of the 63 Brigade was neccessary for the continual protection of the nation’s interest stating that Operation Python Dance III will take place in the state.

He commended the Delta State Government for providing temporary takeoff for the Brigade.