Security lapses as offices of Senators, Reps burgled, valuables carted away in NASS

By Henry Umoru and Emman Ovuakporie

STRONG indications have emerged that there are serious security lapses within the premises of the National Assembly, with an increasing rate of burglary into the offices of federal lawmakers at both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, barely twenty four hours after Senator Oluremi Tinubu, APC, Lagos Central reported that her office at the National Assembly was burgled and valuable items carted away, a member, House of Representatives, Hon Muhammed Gausu Boyi representing Ringim / Taura federal constituency from Jigawa state has also reported a similar case of a burgled office with valuable items carted away.

Hon Boyi in a letter of notification addressed to the Sergeant at Arms, Brigadier -Gen Mohammed Sani, reported that his office was emptied by the thieves.

According to him in the letter dated 10th January , 2019, missing from his office after the burglary were 2 Samsung Plasma Television sets, 2 HP Photocopy machines, 1 water dispenser, 1 Samsung Refrigerator and a Printer Machine.

In the letter he personally signed, the federal lawmaker explained that his office Assistant, Abba Yusuf, discovered the burglary incidence in the early hours of Thursday 10th January 2019 when he reported for work.

He added in the letter that similar report has also been made to the office of the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) in NASS for prompt action to be taken.

It would be recalled that prior to that of the member of the lower chamber, that of Senator Oluremi Tinubu was on Wednesday burgled by unknown thieves in the Senate. Confirming the ugly trend yesterday in his office, the NASS DPO , SP Umar Sambo said that such reports have been received by him and investigations into the acts were already on going. The Sergeant At Arms on his own part refused to entertain further questions on the risen wave of burglary in NASS.