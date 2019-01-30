Seasoned journalist, Aragbaye, dies at 77

Ibadan – Mr Bola Aragbaye, a seasoned journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, former governor of Ondo State, is dead.

The family spokesman, Mr Felix Olasoji, announced Aragbaiye’s death in a statement made available in Ibadan on Wednesday.



“This is to announce the passing unto glory of a seasoned journalist and patriarch of the Aragbaye family, Elder Bola Aragbaye. He was aged 77,” the statement said.

It said that the late Aragbaye died on Tuesday, Jan. 29 around 2.30 p.m. at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.

NAN reports that the deceased worked at the Nigerian Tribune as a journalist under the Editorship of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who later became the first Executive Governor of Lagos State.

He left Nigerian Tribune in 1967 to join The Sketch Press Ltd, where he rose to the position of editor and later became the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the late former Gov. Adekunle Ajasin in 1981.

The statement said that the deceased, who marked his 77th birthday on November 10, 2018, would be remembered for his exemplary leadership and philanthropic gestures to all who came his way.

The deceased is survived by wife, Evang. Funmi Aragbaye, a gospel music icon and National President of Gospel Musicians’ Association of Nigeria (GOMAN), children, grandchildren and family members.

The burial arrangements will be announced by the family, the statement added.(NAN)