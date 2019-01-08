SDP accuses Buhari, Okorocha of misgovernace

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olu Falae, yesterday asked Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country.

Falae who was represented by the national organising secretary of the SDP, Emeka Atuma, alongside other national officers visited Owerri for the launch of Imo State SDP Governorship Campaign of Okey Ezeh at Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Atuma also claimed that Imo people were tired of the style of governance in the state under Rochas Okorocha.

This is as the Imo state governorship candidate of SDP, Okey Ezeh, said that he had concluded plans to end what he described as the sufferings of Imo people.

According to Atuma, “I bring to you people greetings from our national chairman, Olu Falae. He said he would have loved to be in Imo State but because of some demanding issues, he did not make it and promised to come back and engage the South East zone.

“We are here gathered to bring the word of change to Imo State. SDP is designed to deliver governance to Nigeria, especially to Imo State. This is a people-oriented party. Anyone elected under the SDP is a special person.

“When many people wanted to contest, we requested a credible person and Imo people chose Okey Ezeh who told us that service is what he is coming to offer to Imo people.”

He went further to recall his interaction with some Imolites : “Imo people told me that they keep making mistakes and I want to tell them that the days of mistakes are over. The days of torture are gone.”