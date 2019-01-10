Saraki mourns Emir of Lafia, Agwai

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Emir of Lafia, Alh. Dr. Isa Mustspha Agwai I.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late monarch as a grassroots reformer who worked meritoriously with the native authority administration and became the District of Obi before his ascension to the Emir-ship stool of Lafia.

“He was a man of peace and we shall all miss him,” Saraki said, while commiserating with the immediate family of the deceased, the Lafia Emirate and the people and government of Nasarawa State over the sad loss.

He prayed God to count the soul of the late Emir among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.