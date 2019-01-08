Saraki gives LG N16.9m to pay salary arrears

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

ILORIN – The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has fulfilled his pledge to help settle salary arrears owed workers of some local government areas in the state .

Recall that Saraki mid- December, 2018 announced plans to offset the salary arrears, starting with one local government each in the three senatorial districts of the state.



The Senate President made good his promise on Monday as payment for the staff of Irepodun local government area in Kwara South commenced.

Announcing the payment in Omu-Aran, the Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Council, Mr Muyiwa Oladipo, said ,”The Senate President released N16.9m to the council towards paying the arrears owed its workers.”

Oladipo said,” The Senate President’s gesture will go a long way in alleviating the challenges faced by Irepodun council workers on account of the arrears that, were caused by a sustained drop in Federal allocation.”

The Council chairman commended Dr Saraki for the kind gesture which he described as another evidence of the Senate President’s commitment to alleviating the plight of local government workers and complementing government efforts to uplift the welfare of Kwarans.

Saraki’s gesture, which was also applauded by local government workers, their leaders including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the populace became reality on Monday following the reconciliation of figures by the parties concerned.