Saraki condemns Sokoto Killings, urges security agencies to fish out perpetrators

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Tuesday condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome killing of dozens of innocent Nigerians by suspected bandits in Sokoto State.



Saraki who described the killings as worrisome and disheartening, stressed that the wanton loss of human lives that occurs in Zamfara was now making its way into Sokoto and other adjoining states in the North West zone, just as he called on security agencies to immediately secure the area and apprehend the perpetrators of the despicable acts.

In a statement Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President called on the nation’s security forces to take urgent measures to rout the notorious bandits so as to halt their incessant attacks against innocent citizens in all states in the North-west zone in particular and across the country in general.

According to Saraki, necessary efforts must be intensified to secure all Nigerians irrespective of whether they are in North-west, North-east and all other geo-political zones of the country especially as the elections draw close.

The Senate President who commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto State while also praying for the repose of the souls of the victims who lost their lives in the incident, also prayed for quick recovery for those who suffered varied degrees of injuries.

He called on the Governors of the Northwest states to band together and partner the security agencies in order to find lasting solution to the activities of “these monsters now making life unbearable for innocent citizens in the geo-political zone.”

Saraki said that the 8th National Assembly will continue to ensure that the Security agencies get the required budgetary and moral support to successfully carry out their task of providing adequate security for all Nigerians.