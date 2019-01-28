Saraki, APC senators battle over Senate’s decision to approach S-Court

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— STRONG indications emerged, yesterday, that serious war looms between the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and senators elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, when they resume next month, following Saraki’s decision to approach the Supreme Court to seek interpretation over suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The case was filed in the highest court of the land by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said: “Earlier today ( yesterday) , the Senate filed a case in the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen or whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced.

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019 stays.’’

But in a swift reaction to Saraki’s action, APC senators lampooned the decision of the Senate President to go to the Supreme Court, describing it as illegal.

According to APC senators, nobody mandated the Senate to seek interpretation to the suspension of the CJN.

Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), who reacted on behalf of APC senators, noted that the Senate president never intimated the APC senators with the decision, saying the entire Senate never met to take such a decision. Consequently, he dissociated the caucus from the decision.

Lawan said in a statement: “For the records, the Senate never met to take such a resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf.”

“ Consequently, the Senate APC Caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”