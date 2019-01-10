Sanwo-Olu, vows to partner private school owners to boost quality education

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Private School Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter of the will to partner with them aimed at boosting the quality of education in the state if elected in the governorship poll in March, 2019.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at a seminar, organized by the state Ministry of Education, Office of the Quality Assurance, yesterday, in Alausa, Ikeja.

Hamzat, who expressed plans of to have a robust relationship with their school administrators, urged the private school owners to vote Sanwo-Olu and himself, saying, “there is a ready made modalities to meet with the delegates of the private school owners in the state to iron out your needs.”

According to him, “If we must improve the state of education in Lagos, government must partner with private owners. One of the issues to be addressed is that of multiple taxation.”

The former Commissioner for Works in the state, also disclosed that it was wrong for any government officials to go and closedown any school when students are in session, “our government will look into that.”

He also promised that their administration would partner with good private schools to help admit some students in places where there are no adequate public schools to accommodate students.”

Other areas he disclosed that his administration would look into if elected includes; Categorization, Grading of schools, approval process for private schools, which he said any school that meets necessary conditions would get its approval within 30 days.

“Categorization is key and the school will be graded so as to enable it access credit facilities, such as Lagos State Employment Trust Fund,” hessured.

He said private schools are very essential in Lagos because of the high volume of population of residents as well as students.

Hamzat stressed that erstwhile ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have any business returning to rule Nigeria for now going in view of of the collosal damage wrecked on the country between 1999 and 2014 when it was in control.

According to him, “PDP destroyed infrastructure in Nigeria. For 16 years there was not a single federal road that was constructed until APC took over in 2015 the party also destroyed the power sector and others.”