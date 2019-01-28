Sanwo-Olu promises inclusion of Igbo in his govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised an all inclusive administration irrespective of ethnic and party inclination if elected in the March governorship election in the state.

This came as leaders of Ndigbo in Lagos promised to support and vote for Sanwo-Olu, Obafemi Hamzat governorship ticket and all other APC candidates in the general elections.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks, weekend, during the Ndigbo in APC Lagos, Town Hall Meeting in honour of the governorship and deputy governorship of Lagos State, convened by Publicity Secretary of APC, Joe Igbokwe and held in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to a large crowd of Igbo indigenes, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his running-mate, Hamzat, said, “Our governorship candidate has promised to run an all inclusive government without leaving anyone behind, particularly the Ndigbo in Lagos. We have been working together as one and in this administration, everyone must participate no matter your ethnic, or party affiliation.

“We are determined not to leave anyone behind because Lagos must progress and for it to be achievable, everyone must be carried along.”

He said for that the dream to be realised, the Igbo must resolve to vote en-masse for APC candidates in the general elections, stressing that “APC is the only party in the country with a blueprint to build this country.”