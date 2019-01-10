Sanwo-Olu, a great blessing coming for Lagos State — APC

The Diaspora Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) say Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, will usher in great blessings for the state when elected.

The Chairman of APC in the Scandinavia Countries, Mr Ayoola Lawal, said in Lagos on Thursday that the choice of Sanwo-olu would make the APC sweep the polls in the state.

He decried the current status of Lagos, saying that the state was no longer where it was meant and expected to be.

“It is unbelievable that a state poised to continue to be the leading investment destination, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa, and the 5th largest economy in Africa, finds itself in such a downward streak.

“It is unfathomable that Rivers and Abuja can surpass Lagos in the capital and foreign direct investment in 2018, in spite of the enormous competitive advantages at the disposal of the state.

“We strongly believe that voting for Sanwo-Olu as the governorship candidate and Obafemi Hamzat as the deputy will usher in a new Lagos because of their pedigree,” Lawal said.

According to him, the candidate and his running mate are tested, trusted and sure to bring Lagos back on track.

Lawal, who contested but lost the APC ticket for the House of Assembly, Ifako Ijaiye, urged Sanwo -Olu to tap into the pool of foreign direct investment opportunities when elected.

“There are several channels, especially through the established party structures in diaspora across the globe, in order to make easier the return of Lagos State to its rightful competitive position in the league of foreign investment destinations in Nigeria and Africa.

“We pray that the incoming governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will maximize the untapped opportunities in the diaspora, especially through the several networks of the established certified Diaspora chapters of the APC.

“We implore all indigenes/ residents of Lagos state both home and abroad to be instrumental in electing Sanwo-Ollu as the next governor, for a new and better Lagos,” he added. (NAN)